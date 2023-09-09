Actor Karan Hariharan, son of renowned singer Hariharan, recently shared his inspiring journey of transformation from being overweight to becoming fit through the practice of calisthenics. At the age of 16, Karan realized that acting was his passion, but his weight of 120 kg became a major obstacle in pursuing his dreams. Determined to change his life, he embarked on a long and challenging fitness journey.

Karan started by eliminating junk food from his diet and incorporating a nutrition-rich regime of fruits, vegetables, protein, and fiber. He gradually introduced strength training exercises, weight lifting, and played football to improve his physical endurance. During his time at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, he discovered martial arts like boxing, MMA, Taiichi, and capoeira, which further enhanced his overall fitness.

What exactly is calisthenics? Derived from the Greek words “kalos” meaning beauty and “stenos” meaning strength, calisthenics is a form of strength training that utilizes bodyweight exercises such as squats, push-ups, lunges, crunches, handstands, and more. It aims to improve strength, flexibility, agility, balance, coordination, and aerobic conditioning. Karan fell in love with calisthenics and found a community at the Elysium Calisthenics Park in Malad, where he trained under the guidance of coach Kirsten Varela.

Calisthenics offers several advantages, including the ability to perform exercises anywhere without the need for expensive equipment or gym memberships. Karan highlights that calisthenics not only increases fitness but also allows for the development of unique skills that can be applied to the world of filmmaking and acting. Additionally, it helps in achieving a well-toned physique.

Karan’s Instagram account showcases his impressive calisthenics movements, which demonstrate immense strength and body control. However, he emphasizes that these advanced exercises require consistent practice and progression. Starting with simpler exercises like push-ups, planks, lunges, and squats, individuals can gradually build the strength required for the more challenging movements.

In addition to calisthenics, Karan incorporates yoga into his fitness routine as it complements the breath control and mobility required in static positions. He trains five days a week for two and a half hours per session. On rest days, he focuses on recovery through cupping therapy and occasional ice baths.

Mindful eating is another crucial aspect of Karan’s transformation. He follows a balanced diet that includes a cup of black coffee with ghee in the morning, a wrap filled with vegetables or chicken for lunch, and fruits for dessert. Dinner consists of soup and stir-fried protein with vegetables. Karan believes that sustainable eating is essential for long-term success and occasional indulgences, like a brownie, can be incorporated in moderation.

Karan offers valuable tips for anyone aspiring to transform themselves: take your time and focus on sustainable changes rather than quick fixes, avoid comparing yourself to others, overcome the mental challenges that may arise, and consider incorporating meditation into your routine for mental clarity and focus.

Through his dedication and perseverance, Karan Hariharan has transformed himself both physically and mentally. His story serves as an inspiration to others, showcasing the incredible power of calisthenics and mindful living.

