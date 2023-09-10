Adakah Headset Permainan Tanpa Wayar HyperX Cloud III Berbaloi?

The HyperX Cloud III Wireless gaming headset is the latest offering from the renowned gaming peripheral company, and it aims to impress gamers with its upgraded features and impressive battery life. While it maintains the core template of its predecessor, the Cloud II Wireless, it introduces some welcome tweaks to enhance the overall experience.

One notable improvement is the thicker earpads, which prevent your ears from touching the internal drivers. Additionally, the frame of the headset features redesigned forks and a more durable buckle, making it a sturdy unit that can withstand wear and tear. However, a downside is that the headset lacks flexibility and cannot be laid flat for easy portability.

The main selling point of the HyperX Cloud III Wireless is its impressive battery life, offering a staggering 120 hours of gameplay. This is a significant upgrade from its predecessor’s battery life, ensuring uninterrupted gaming sessions without the need for frequent charging or battery pack swaps.

When it comes to audio output, the Cloud III Wireless performs well for a mid-range headset. It delivers spatial audio gaming with ample bass, decent clarity, and sufficient volume. However, it may not deliver a well-rounded soundstage for music listening. The headset only offers a wireless dongle connection, so it is primarily designed for gaming rather than music playback.

While the microphone on the Cloud III Wireless is not as strong as some other competing headsets, it is detachable and still suitable for party chats or Discord calls. The headset offers flexibility in terms of connectivity, as it can be used with PCs, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and some mobile devices.

Overall, the HyperX Cloud III Wireless is an all-rounder headset that may not suit everyone’s needs but is definitely worth considering. Its strong build quality and impressive battery life make it a popular choice among gamers. The headset is available for purchase at JB-Hi-Fi for $279.

