Evolusi iPhone: Daripada Yang Asal kepada iPhone 15

Apple recently announced that the newest addition to their iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15, will be unveiled on September 12th. As fans eagerly anticipate the release, let’s take a look at how the iPhone has evolved over the years.

The original iPhone, introduced by Steve Jobs in 2007, revolutionized the smartphone industry with its touch screen and web browsing capabilities. Over 6 million units were sold, with two models priced at $499 and $599. The iPhone 3G followed in 2008, introducing 3G wireless technology, the Apple App Store, and GPS functionality.

In 2010, the iPhone 4 brought a sleeker design with a larger display and Retina display. This model also introduced the front-facing camera and FaceTime feature. The iPhone 5, released in 2012, featured a larger 4-inch display and a new Lightning charging connector.

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, released in 2014, introduced larger screen sizes, a metal body, and Apple Pay. The 6S followed in 2015 with upgrades in durability and the introduction of 3D Touch. In 2016, the iPhone SE combined the design of the iPhone 5 with the powerful hardware of the iPhone 6 at a more affordable price.

Now, we stand on the verge of the iPhone 15. While Apple has kept details tightly under wraps, past releases give us a glimpse of what may be in store. As we eagerly await the September 12th announcement, it’s clear that the iPhone has come a long way since its groundbreaking introduction in 2007.

Sources: Apple | Macworld