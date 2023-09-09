Alam Semesta Yang Boleh Diperhatikan: Kecil pada Skala Kosmik

The Universe is vast and incomprehensible in its size. However, a new study suggests that on a cosmic scale, the observable universe is actually quite small. While most cosmologists believe that the Universe extends far beyond what we can see, this research argues that what we observe is mostly all there is.

Cosmologists have several reasons for thinking the Universe is large. One factor is the distribution of galaxy clusters. If the Universe didn’t extend beyond our observable region, galaxies would cluster asymmetrically. However, the observable universe is found to be homogenous and isotropic, supporting the idea that it extends further.

Another indication of the Universe’s size comes from the flatness of spacetime. If spacetime were curved, distant galaxies would appear distorted. However, observations show that while distant galaxies appear slightly larger due to cosmic expansion, there is no overall curvature to spacetime. This suggests that the cosmos is at least 400 times larger than the observable universe.

The smoothness of the cosmic microwave background is another clue. This background radiation shows small temperature fluctuations, but it is remarkably uniform. To explain this, astronomers propose a period of rapid expansion called early cosmic inflation. If this model is correct, the Universe could be approximately 10^26 times larger than what we can observe.

However, string theory introduces a different perspective. String theory, a collection of mathematical methods, offers different models for understanding the Universe. Some of these models, when separated from the less promising ones in what is called the “swampland,” do not support early cosmic inflation.

Instead, these models explore higher-dimensional structures beyond the traditional 3+1 dimensions of space and time. By considering these higher-dimensional structures within string theory, it is possible to construct a cosmological model that matches observation without the need for early inflation. According to these toy models, the Universe may be only a hundred or a thousand times larger than what we can observe.

While all of this remains speculative, it challenges the prevailing belief in early cosmic inflation. Further research and observations, such as gravitational wave detection, will be crucial in determining the true nature and size of the Universe.

Source: Lehners, Jean-Luc and Quintin, Jerome. “A small Universe.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2309.03272 (2023)