Inovasi Teknologi Rumah Pintar di IFA 2023: Sekilas tentang Masa Depan

The latest connected technology made its debut last week at IFA, the world’s largest consumer electronics show in Berlin. From smart home sensors to robot helpers, here are some of the smartest and most unconventional innovations that could soon be part of your home.

Phillips Hue showcased a new range of security gadgets, including battery and wired options for their Secure cameras. These cameras feature encrypted video and can be integrated with the brand’s smart lighting system. For example, you can set up the lights to flash and sound an alarm if an intruder enters your house unexpectedly.

Aqara, a leading name in home automation, revealed an interesting ceiling light with an illuminated center and outer ring. The outer ring can change color to indicate events happening in your home, such as the front door being open, or it can create cool gradient color effects.

Samsung and LG, known for their home appliances, showcased their latest smart washing machines with AI capabilities. These machines can be controlled remotely through mobile apps and offer advanced features like downloading new cycle configurations.

In a surprising move, Samsung also launched a food-focused app that acts as a recipe repository and connects with smart ovens and fridges. The app uses AI to convert recipes to be vegan-friendly and eliminates the need for manual checks or temperature adjustments.

LG introduced their MoodUp fridges with door panels covered in LEDs, allowing users to change their color or synchronize them with music for a vibrant and dynamic kitchen experience. Both Samsung and LG announced that their respective smart home apps will soon be able to control each other’s devices, simplifying integration for consumers.

JBL unveiled a range of smart speakers called Authentics that can run both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant simultaneously. These speakers offer stylish designs inspired by 1970s tech and support Dolby Atmos spatial sound.

Numerous unique TV concepts were showcased at IFA. LG presented the StanbyME Go, a briefcase that opens up to reveal a 27-inch HD touchscreen TV with a four-channel sound system. Lenovo showcased a 27-inch PC monitor that can display in standard 4K or switch to full-HD 3D without the need for special glasses.

Honor made waves with its V Purse smartphone concept, a folding phone with an always-on screen front and back. The phone can be used as a purse or worn like a bag, and even comes with matching animated wallpapers to complete the look.

Cleaning robots were also a prominent feature at IFA. Dreame showcased robots that can mop, vacuum, clean themselves, and empty dirt into their own waste bins, taking home cleaning to a new level.

These innovative smart home technologies and gadgets showcased at IFA 2023 offer a glimpse into the future of how we will interact with our homes, making them more secure, efficient, and interconnected.

