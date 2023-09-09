Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G untuk Dilancarkan dengan Dwi Bateri dan Ciri Inovatif

Smartphone brand Tecno is set to launch its first flip-style foldable smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G, this month. The company has confirmed that the highly anticipated device will be unveiled on September 22 at the Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 in Singapore.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is expected to come with a range of innovative features. It is said to feature an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage. The device will sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED full-HD+ primary display and a 1.32-inch AMOLED outer panel for quick access to notifications. The phone will be available in three color options: Film White, Minimal Black, and Periwinkle Purple.

One of the standout features of the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is its dual battery system. The phone will be equipped with two batteries, one with a capacity of 1,165mAh and the other with 2,735mAh, providing a total battery support of 4,000mAh. This is expected to offer users longer battery life and improved overall performance.

In terms of software, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is rumored to come pre-installed with Android 13. It is also said to support fast charging at 45W, allowing users to quickly recharge their device.

As for the camera capabilities, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G is expected to feature a 64MP main rear camera with auto-focus, as well as a 13MP secondary sensor. The front camera is rumored to be a 32MP sensor placed in the center of the hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

While there have been reports suggesting that the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G will be priced under Rs 50,000, it is advisable to wait for the official announcement from the brand for accurate pricing details.

Overall, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G promises to offer a unique and premium smartphone experience with its innovative design, powerful performance, and advanced camera capabilities.

