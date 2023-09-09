TECNO Mengumumkan Tarikh Pelancaran dan Spesifikasi untuk TECNO Phantom V Flip

TECNO, a leading technology company, recently announced the launch date for its first clamshell smartphone, the TECNO Phantom V Flip. The device is set to be unveiled on September 22, with an event in Singapore. TECNO’s teaser for the smartphone suggests that it will be launched under the tagline “Flip in Style.” This new product launch is in line with TECNO’s commitment to exploring new form factors and is part of its “Go Premium” strategy.

In addition to the TECNO Phantom V Flip, the company will also be launching the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14-inch laptop during the event. This reveals TECNO’s dedication to expanding its product range and offering a diverse lineup of premium devices.

Sources have revealed some key specifications of the TECNO Phantom V Flip. The smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash, housed in a large circular cut-out on the back. The device will also have a waterdrop hinge mechanism, ensuring a seamless closure.

The Flip smartphone will come with a display boasting a Full HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels. Previous reports indicate that the device may have a 6.9-inch and 1.39-inch cover AMOLED display. Under the hood, the TECNO Phantom V Flip will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, built on a 6nm process and paired with a Mali-G77 GPU. It is expected to have 8GB of RAM and will run on Android 13 out of the box.

The FCC listing also revealed that the TECNO Phantom V Flip will feature dual batteries with a combined capacity of 3900mAh. It will support fast charging technology with a 45W charger. These battery and charging specifications indicate that the device will offer a reliable and efficient power solution, allowing users to stay connected throughout the day.

With the launch date fast approaching, TECNO fans and technology enthusiasts alike can look forward to getting more details about the TECNO Phantom V Flip in the coming days. The upcoming clamshell smartphone promises to offer an innovative design, powerful performance, and a premium user experience, further solidifying TECNO’s position in the competitive smartphone market.

