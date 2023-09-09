Technics Memperkenalkan Meja Putar SL-1200 yang Ditingkatkan dengan Prestasi yang Dipertingkatkan

Technics, a renowned Japanese brand, has announced the release of its new SL-1200 and SL-1210 turntables. The latest model, the SL-1200GR2, promises enhanced performance with a quieter power supply and a smoother drive control.

One of the key features of the SL-1200GR2 is its improved power supply, which incorporates noise-canceling technology. This results in a reduction of unwanted noise, providing a cleaner audio output. Additionally, the turntable’s drive control has been refined to minimize vibrations on the platter, resulting in improved tracking and rotational stability.

To achieve these advancements, Technics has introduced an iron-coreless direct-drive motor in the SL-1200GR2. This motor is controlled by a pulse-width modulation signal, generated through the brand’s Delta Sigma technology. By producing a perfect sine wave, this technology effectively reduces motor vibrations, resulting in enhanced performance and a lower noise floor.

Visually, the SL-1200GR2 features several design updates. The SL-1210GR2 model showcases a black tonearm and buttons, while the SL-1200GR2 incorporates more silver elements. Furthermore, Technics has adopted more sustainable packaging by eliminating polystyrene in favor of cardboard.

This release marks the first significant update to Technics’ SL range since the introduction of the 1200 Mk7 in 2019. The G series, which includes the SL-1200GR2, represents the premium line of Technics’ direct-drive turntables. The initial GR model was released in 2017.

The Technics SL-1200GR2 will be available for purchase in Europe in October, priced at £1,799 / €1,999. The US market can expect the turntable to be released in December, with a price tag of $2,199.

Sumber:

– Technics SL-1200GR2 Official Announcement