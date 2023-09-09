Bintang Filem dan TV Patricia Arquette Sertai Bantahan Buruh Di Luar Ibu Pejabat Amazon dan Apple

Film and TV star Patricia Arquette recently joined dozens of actors and writers outside the Canadian headquarters of Amazon and Apple in support of ongoing labour protests. The rally, which took place just blocks away from marquee venues hosting the Toronto International Film Festival, aimed to call for job protections and better compensation for performers.

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema Television Radio Artists (ACTRA), the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), and the Writers Guild of America are currently facing contract woes. These unions have been advocating for better pay, guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and more transparency from streaming services in the rapidly evolving entertainment industry.

During the protest, Arquette, who is at the Toronto International Film Festival for her directorial debut, “Gonzo Girl,” spoke to the crowd for about 10 minutes. She expressed concerns about the unregulated use of AI in the industry.

The Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2, and SAG-AFTRA joined them on July 14. Both unions are seeking new agreements with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Meanwhile, ACTRA has been embroiled in a dispute with the Institute of Canadian Agencies (ICA) since their agreement expired over a year ago. ACTRA is seeking higher pay, protections, and benefits for the approximately 9,000 commercial actors it represents.

The presence of Arquette and other actors and writers at the rally highlights the global support needed to achieve better treatment for performers in the industry. The protest aimed to raise awareness about the struggles faced by unionized actors and writers and to push for changes that would benefit all members of the entertainment community.

