Hidupkan Permainan Anda: Muat Turun 18 Permainan PERCUMA di Steam Sekarang

Looking for some new games to play on your PC? Well, you’re in luck! Right now, you can download and keep 18 free games on Steam. Whether you’re into puzzle games, first-person shooters, or strategy games, there’s something for everyone in this collection.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights:

1. Car Manufacture – Embark on a journey through the history of cars in this automotive tycoon game.

2. URBO: Dream One – Build houses around a mysterious tower in this meditative puzzle game.

3. The Riflemen – Engage in multiplayer battles using classic WW2 bolt-action rifles.

4. STG Football – Experience fast-paced, real-time arcade football action in this free-to-play game.

5. Anonymous Hacker Simulator – Step into the shoes of a skilled hacker and unravel the truth in this thrilling simulation.

6. Marvel SNAP – Battle it out with your favorite Marvel characters in this excellent card game.

7. Daisho: Survival of a Samurai – Survive, fight, and build in this action RPG with survival and village building mechanics.

8. Road to Top G – Face waves of zombies and the ultimate challenge in this intense showdown game.

9. Versus Vampire – Join the war between humans and vampires in this multiplayer title.

10. Summum Aeterna – Create your own worlds in this fast-paced Roguelite inspired by the Metroidvania genre.

11. Fight! Olyn Island – Engage in strategic multiplayer battles reminiscent of chess.

12. Galactic Glitch – Experience physics-based combat in this action-packed Roguelike game.

13. 90 Minute Fever – Manage your own football team in this exciting simulation game.

14. Dynast.IO – Survive and thrive in this survival game with RPG elements.

15. World Of Rune – Immerse yourself in a mystical MMORPG with a variety of characters and adorable pets.

16. The Last Exodus – Engage in turn-based sci-fi strategy in this game for fellow nerds.

17. Sim Companies – Play the role of a banker in this trading simulation game.

With such a diverse range of games available, there’s bound to be something that piques your interest. Whether you’re a fan of action, strategy, or simulation games, these free downloads offer plenty of options to keep you entertained.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to Steam and start downloading these exciting games today!

