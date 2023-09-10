Cara Mendapatkan Kapal Razorleaf di Starfield

Space combat can be challenging in Starfield, especially as you progress through the main story. To improve your chances in the Frontier, it’s important to invest in your ship. Instead of buying a new ship, it is recommended to earn ships for free.

A highly sought-after ship in Starfield is the Razorleaf, which can only be obtained by completing a side mission called Mantis. While it is a higher-level mission, the rewards make it worth the effort. The Razorleaf is not only fast and equipped with powerful weapons, but it also has a shielded cargo hold for smuggling contraband. Additionally, it comes with other valuable rewards.

To begin the Mantis quest, you need to find and read a data slate called “Secret Outpost!” which is dropped at random by Spacers. This item can be obtained early on in Starfield, so you might already have it.

If you don’t have the data slate, there are several instances where it has been observed to drop. You can visit the Mantis walkthrough for complete directions or refer to a video guide for assistance.

The Razorleaf has impressive stats right from the start. It is capable of tearing through enemies, and there is a chance for a special encounter involving the ship. Upgrading the ship is relatively simple, and it is recommended to replace the reactor and add additional lasers. Even without upgrades, the Razorleaf remains a fast and powerful vessel.

For more helpful guides, IGN's complete Starfield walkthrough and list of things Starfield doesn't tell you can be explored.

