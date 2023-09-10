Bethesda’s reputation for creating RPGs with remarkable physics systems and object interactivity continues with their latest game, Starfield. This highly anticipated game not only maintains the standards set by previous titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4 but also introduces several improvements in this aspect.

A Starfield player recently demonstrated the game’s physics and interactivity by spawning an astounding 10,000 salami sandwiches on top of their spaceship and then taking off, causing the sandwiches to rain down on the citizens of New Atlantis. Despite some initial frame rate drops, the game managed to stabilize and accurately simulate where each cold cut would land, ensuring that the sandwiches remained in the world until the player returned to the scene.

Bethesda’s open-world RPGs are renowned for their impressive physics systems, where almost every object in the environment can be interacted with. These objects are individually coded entities that can be picked up, moved around, and are affected by various collision and knockback effects. Players have discovered numerous creative and amusing ways to have fun with this interactivity, such as using a bucket to hide from NPCs in Skyrim or stuffing thousands of potatoes into ship interiors in Starfield.

In Starfield, players engage in physical theft by knocking credit chips into containers and discreetly moving them out of sight. One particular interaction caught the attention of many users, where a player spawned 10,000 sandwiches on their ship and let them rain over New Atlantis upon takeoff. The video clip showcases the sandwiches scattered across the cityscape, adding a touch of humor to the game.

Starfield’s Creation Engine 2 impressively handles the challenge of simulating the trajectory of thousands of sandwiches as they are flung across a city by a spaceship’s takeoff. The game’s object permanence ensures that each sandwich remains rendered, highlighting the advancements made by Bethesda’s engine.

With its focus on space exploration, deep RPG gameplay, and the sci-fi genre, Starfield has quickly become one of the best Xbox games and best PC games available for players to dive into. Its impressive physics systems and object interactivity contribute to its immersive and entertaining gameplay experience.

