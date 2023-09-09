Hantu dan Telur Paskah: Rujukan kepada Ghostbusters Ditemui di Starfield dan Grand Theft Auto Online

In the world of video games, Easter eggs provide hidden references and nods to pop culture that fans love to discover. Recently, fans of both Starfield and Grand Theft Auto Online have uncovered exciting Easter eggs related to the beloved movie franchise, Ghostbusters.

Starting with Starfield, a Reddit user named McPoofy shared screenshots revealing a random Ghostbusters Easter egg within the game. The character of Kelton, seemingly portraying a Columbia University administrator, criticizes another scientist and labels them a “disgrace to the profession.” This scene closely mirrors the expulsion of the Ghostbusters trio by Dean Yeager in the original film.

While this line may not be the most memorable from the 1984 comedy, it serves as a delightful wink to dedicated Ghostbusters fans. Bethesda, the developer of Starfield, has included this Easter egg as a deep cut reference for players to discover.

Switching gears to Grand Theft Auto Online, the game’s annual Halloween event introduces a paranormal investigation team called Ghosts Exposed. This name is a clear play on Ghostbusters, and players are rewarded for capturing photos of paranormal disturbances in the game. One of the rewards includes a caution-striped livery inspired by the iconic Ectomobile from the Ghostbusters films.

It’s fascinating to see how video games incorporate references to popular movies and create immersive experiences for players. Starfield, a next-generation role-playing game set in space, is available on various platforms, including Xbox Series X and S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Steam. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto Online continues to entertain players with its engaging seasonal events and nostalgic nods to beloved films.

The inclusion of these Ghostbusters Easter eggs adds an extra layer of enjoyment for fans, allowing them to feel a connection to the movies they love while exploring virtual worlds. It’s proof that even in the gaming industry, references to beloved franchises can spark excitement and create a sense of nostalgia among players.

Definisi:

– Easter egg: Hidden features or references intentionally left by developers for players to find within a video game.

– Ghostbusters: A comedic movie franchise that follows a group of paranormal investigators who capture ghosts and supernatural beings.

– Deep cut: A reference or moment that is lesser-known or not as widely recognized by the general audience.

– Ectomobile: The name of the iconic vehicle used by the Ghostbusters in their paranormal investigations.

