A fire has caused extensive damage to the offices of game developer GSC Game World, the team behind the highly anticipated game Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The fire broke out at the studio’s Prague office, resulting in the destruction of one of the three floors used by the team. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. However, “complete reconstruction” of the damaged floor will be required.

GSC Game World confirmed the incident when questioned by fans on Discord. While the fire has been successfully extinguished, the full extent of the damage is still being investigated. It is uncertain how this event will impact the release schedule of Stalker 2, which was originally planned for the first quarter of 2024.

In addition to the physical damage caused by the fire, there are concerns about potential data loss. It has been reported that the team’s “backup servers” may have been affected by the incident. This could potentially lead to complications in the development process.

This unfortunate event comes after GSC Game World recently faced another challenge when an early test build of Stalker 2 was stolen and leaked online by Russian hackers. The studio, which relocated from Kyiv to Prague due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, has faced threats and blackmail attempts in the past. Despite these setbacks, the team remains determined to continue their work and achieve their final goal.

