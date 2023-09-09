Cara Mencipta Wang Berfikiran dan Ruang Mental: Proses Empat Langkah

Are you constantly bombarded with discounts and deals on your digital devices? It’s no coincidence. Marketers have been tracking your searches and purchases for years in order to cater to your desires and tempt you to spend. But this constant barrage of advertising can be difficult to resist, especially in tough economic times when we’re all looking for bargains.

So, how can you regain control and create some mindful money and mental space? Here’s a four-step process to help you do just that:

Step 1: Unsubscribe everywhere. Take the time to unsubscribe from all the promotional emails that clutter your inbox. Every electronic direct mail must have an unsubscribe button at the bottom, so make use of it.

Step 2: Minimize social media advertising. While you can’t turn off advertising on most social media platforms, you can hide or minimize specific ads. On Facebook, for example, you can click on the three dots at the right-hand side of an ad and choose to “hide” or “see less” of it in the future. This may not eliminate all ads, but it can make a noticeable difference.

Step 3: Switch to a privacy-focused browser and search engine. Google, in particular, is known for its invasive tracking practices. Consider using a browser like Brave, which has no ads, and a search engine like DuckDuckGo, which doesn’t remember your searches. While you may see ads that are not personalized to your interests, it’s worth it for the increased privacy.

Step 4: Turn off app notifications. Many apps constantly send notifications about discounts and opportunities, tempting you to spend. Take control by turning off app notifications in your phone settings. This will help reduce the constant pressure to make purchases.

By following these steps, you can create a digital environment that is free from constant spending suggestions. Instead, you can actively search for what you truly need or want, without the influence of targeted advertising. Remember to seek professional advice about financial decisions that are tailored to your personal circumstances.

Sumber:

– Real Money newsletter