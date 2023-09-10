Spotify continues to be the dominant force in the music streaming industry, and it appears the company is not slowing down when it comes to adding new features. The latest addition being tested is called “Share it as an audio surprise,” which aims to bring a touch of mystery to the songs users share with others.

With this feature, users have the option to conceal the album art of a song and instead replace it with a gift wrap when sharing it with friends or family. The recipient will only be able to see the song’s details and album art if they click on the “Play on Spotify” option.

This discovery comes on the heels of Spotify testing another paid feature called “song lyrics.” According to CJ Stanley, the co-head of global communications at Spotify, both features are part of ongoing tests and it is uncertain if and when they will be officially rolled out.

As Spotify continues to innovate and introduce new features, it solidifies its position as the go-to choice for music streaming. Its constant evolution and willingness to experiment keep users engaged and interested in what the platform has to offer.

Sumber:

– Saadh Jawwadh (Twitter user)

- The Verge