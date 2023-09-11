Spotify Akan Menawarkan Percubaan Buku Audio Percuma kepada Pelanggan dalam Terobosan Pasaran

According to the Wall Street Journal, Spotify will be launching a limited-time free audiobook trial for its subscribers as part of its expansion efforts. This trial will allow users to access up to 20 hours of listening time per month without any additional fees. The release of this trial is expected in the coming months.

Last year, Spotify acquired the audiobook platform Findaway for $123 million, increasing its library by approximately 300,000 book titles; however, these offerings were only available under a pay-per-download pricing plan. The introduction of the free trial is Spotify’s way of assessing the demand for audiobooks amongst its customers.

This move comes after Spotify’s ongoing dispute with Apple, which led to the company removing the audiobook option from the iOS app store. Instead, Spotify allowed subscribers to purchase audiobooks directly on its website to bypass Apple’s commission fees. Spotify expressed its frustration with Apple’s actions in a blog post last October, stating that Apple constantly alters the rules of its App Store to disadvantage its competitors.

Spotify aims to surpass Audible, which currently holds an estimated 63 percent share of the audiobook market, according to Wordsrated. In May, Spotify tried to attract independent authors to its platform by offering reduced fees, attempting to break Audible’s stronghold on the market.

Following its acquisition of Findaway, Spotify modified its pricing structure to decrease the company’s cut from 70 percent to 50 percent, removing Findaway’s distribution fee. In comparison, Audible takes a 75 percent slice of retail revenue and 60 percent under exclusivity contracts.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek expressed his belief in the significant potential of audiobooks, similar to the company’s success in the podcasting sector. The trial’s exact launch date and the platform through which it will be offered remain uncertain.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the extent of Spotify’s audiobook library is still being finalized and will gradually roll out in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Gizmodo