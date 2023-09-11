Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Akan Datang ke Siri PS5 dan Xbox

ByMampho Brescia

September 11, 2023
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Akan Datang ke Siri PS5 dan Xbox

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on October 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game will be available both physically and digitally for $39.99. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a free upgrade.

In addition to the release, a free update will be made available for all platforms on the same date. This update will introduce a Photo Mode feature and additional costumes for players to enjoy.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will receive several improvements, including support for the DualSense controller’s audio output and adaptive triggers when using certain in-game actions.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game will also have the Photo Mode feature and new costumes that can be unlocked.

The PC version of the game, available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, will offer the same Photo Mode and costumes.

All platforms will receive bug fixes to improve overall stability and gameplay.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a fun-filled adventure game based on the beloved cartoon character. Players will join SpongeBob and his friends in a quest to save the universe from a cosmic disaster.

Sumber: Gematsu

By Mampho Brescia

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Jepun Akan Membangunkan Enjin Roket Berbahan Api Metana untuk Pelancaran 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Jualan Discover Samsung: Dapatkan Samsung SmartThings Station dengan hanya $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Menyucikan: Melepaskan Lebihan

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

NASA Memberi Amaran tentang Pendekatan Dekat Asteroid 2023 SN1

September 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peranan DNA Mitokondria dalam Pembiakan Manusia

September 20, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peluang Melihat Gerhana Matahari Annular yang Menarik di Taman Negeri Texas

September 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Chandrayaan-3: Jangkaan dan Penemuan Potensi daripada Vikram Lander dan Pragyan Rover

September 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen