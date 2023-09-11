Splatoon 3 Splatfest: Keputusan Shiver lwn Frye lwn Big Man Didedahkan

Splatoon 3 celebrated its first anniversary with an exciting Splatfest event, pitting Team Shiver against Team Frye and Team Big Man. After a fiercely contested battle, the results are finally in.
The halftime report indicated a razor-thin margin between the teams, with Shiver holding a slight lead. It was a virtual three-way tie, with Shiver at 33.80%, Frye at 33.11%, and Big Man at 33.09% support from players.
Ultimately, Team Shiver emerged victorious, earning a total of 38 points. Though both Frye and Big Man managed to contribute points, Shiver secured a relatively comfortable win.
Let’s take a closer look at the detailed breakdown of the Splatfest results:
– Final Results:
– Team Shiver: 38 points
– Team Frye: 7 points
– Team Big Man: 12 points
– Sneak Peek:
– Team Shiver: 32.49%
– Team Frye: 34.65%
– Team Big Man: 32.86%
– Votes:
– Team Shiver: 55.18%
– Team Frye: 17.73%
– Team Big Man: 27.09%
– Clout (Open):
– Team Shiver: 33.51%
– Team Frye: 33.13%
– Team Big Man: 33.36%
– Clout (Pro):
– Team Shiver: 29.33%
– Team Frye: 34.82%
– Team Big Man: 35.53%
– Clout (Tricolor Battle):
– Team Shiver: 34.06%
– Team Frye: 32.48%
– Team Big Man: 33.46%
The Splatfest showcased intense battles and competitive spirit among players. Congratulations to Team Shiver for their well-deserved victory. We would love to hear about your experience and if you were able to secure a win in the comments below.
