Panchkula: Painting Exhibition Inspires Disabled Artist

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta visited a painting exhibition organized by the Lalit Kala Academy in Panchkula. The exhibition featured the artwork of disabled child Abhishek Gupta, showcasing 38 of his paintings.

Gupta praised Abhishek’s talent and highlighted the artist as an inspiration to society. Despite his physical handicap, Abhishek dedicated himself to honing his skills and has become a shining example for others facing similar challenges.

Speaking at the event, Gupta emphasized that Abhishek’s journey can motivate children who may feel discouraged due to their own physical ailments. He stressed that with the right courage and guidance, one can achieve great heights, echoing the message of perseverance.

The event also saw the presence of former Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Vivek Atre, Lalit Kala Akademi President Vinod Malhotra, and PGI psychiatrist Devashish Basu.

Abhishek’s exhibition not only showcased his artistic prowess but also served as a platform to spread awareness and appreciation for disabled artists. By recognizing and celebrating their talent, society can provide them with the support and encouragement they need to thrive.

Sumber:

– Tribune News Service – Panchkula