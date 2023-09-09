IGN has announced the winner of its best space game Face-Off, and Mass Effect 2 has claimed the top spot. With an impressive win percentage of 89.3%, Mass Effect 2 has emerged as the favorite space game among IGN readers.

Mass Effect 2 is widely praised for its compelling storyline, memorable characters, and impactful choices that carry over from the previous game. As Commander Shepard, players embark on a suicide mission that tests their leadership skills and forms deep connections with the game’s well-written characters.

Interestingly, all three Mass Effect games made it into the top five, with the original taking third place and Mass Effect 3 following closely behind at fourth place. Despite its controversial ending, Mass Effect 3 continues to be recognized for its gameplay and storytelling.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic secured the second position, with a win percentage of 84.8%. This classic RPG was celebrated for its immersive Star Wars universe and compelling narrative. Its sequel, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords, also made the top five, highlighting the enduring popularity of the franchise.

The top 10 also featured Star Wars games such as Star Wars: Battlefront II and newer titles like No Man’s Sky. It’s worth noting that some lesser-known indie titles, like RymdResa and Heat Signature, didn’t perform as well in the competition, but their placement shouldn’t undermine their quality.

IGN’s Face-Off included a total of 92 space games, showcasing a diverse range of titles across different genres and themes. For fans eager to discover where their favorite space game ranked, the full list of rankings is available on IGN’s website.

As Space Week continues, IGN has featured in-depth articles exploring various aspects of space-related gaming. Readers can delve into the Starfield review, Bethesda’s impact on role-playing games, and discussions on the best sci-fi movies ever made. Additionally, IGN examines the limited presence of space RPGs and highlights what Starfield successfully captures about space travel.

Sources: IGN (no URL provided)