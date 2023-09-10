Sonnet Solo2.5G: Penyesuai Ethernet Padat dan Serbaguna

The Sonnet Solo2.5G is a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter that provides a convenient solution for connecting devices without Ethernet ports to a wired network. This compact adapter, measuring just 1.2 inches wide by 2.8 inches long and 0.6 inches tall, is specifically designed for Apple users, allowing them to easily perform physical networking with devices such as MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad.

With its slim and portable design, the Solo2.5G can be effortlessly carried in a bag or pocket, ensuring that you always have access to a wired network whenever needed. The adapter features a captive 0.3-meter (1-foot) USB-C cable, which can connect to both USB-C and Thunderbolt ports, providing flexible compatibility options for various devices.

One of the main advantages of the Sonnet Solo2.5G is its bus-powered operation, eliminating the need for a separate power adapter. Additionally, its fanless design ensures silent and energy-efficient performance. The adapter is equipped with an RJ45 port that includes link and activity LED indicators, allowing users to easily monitor the status of their network connection.

The Sonnet Solo2.5G supports connections up to 2.5GBASE-T over Cat5e at distances of up to 100 meters. When used with compatible infrastructure, it can reach its maximum speed of 2.5Gbps. However, it is also backward compatible with 1Gbps networking infrastructure, providing versatility and flexibility in various networking environments.

The Sonnet Solo2.5G USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Adapter is currently available for purchase from Sonnet, priced at $24.99. This affordable and practical device offers Apple users a reliable and efficient solution for achieving physical networking capabilities with their devices.

Definisi:

– Gigabit Ethernet: A high-speed Ethernet standard that supports data transfer rates of 1 gigabit per second (Gbps).

– USB-C: A versatile and reversible USB connector that allows for high-speed data transfer and power delivery.

– Cat5e: A type of Ethernet cable that supports data transmission speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Source: Sonnet (URL not provided)