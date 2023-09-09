Pandangan Pertama Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Imej Didedahkan dalam Proses Pensijilan

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S23 FE is generating a lot of excitement among smartphone enthusiasts. This new affordable flagship device promises impressive performance at a reasonable price. While rumors and reports about the phone have been circulating, we now have actual images of the device.

Before a new smartphone is launched, it goes through various certification processes. As part of these procedures, real images of the device are often submitted. These images often find their way online, allowing us to get a glimpse of what’s to come. And that’s exactly what has happened with the Galaxy S23 FE.

During its certification with TENAA in China, real images of the Galaxy S23 FE were unveiled. This provides us with a clear view of Samsung’s upcoming phone. The device appears to be consistent with the leaked renders we’ve seen so far.

Based on the information available, the Galaxy S23 FE will come with a 6.3-inch display featuring a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The device will likely be powered by an octa-core processor, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 expected in the US and the Exynos 2200 in other regions. It will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The back of the device showcases the familiar circular camera cutout design seen on many of Samsung’s phones this year. The cameras are accompanied by an LED flash on an otherwise unassuming back panel. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE will include a 4,370mAh battery and 5G support.

The phone is expected to be unveiled in India soon, possibly by the end of this month, with an estimated price tag of NR 54,999 (~$663). Following its release in India, the Galaxy S23 FE will eventually be available in other global markets as well.

Definisi:

TENAA: Telecommunication Equipment’s Network Access Managements (certification process in China)

Snapdragon: A family of mobile system-on-a-chip semiconductors used in various smartphones and tablets

Exynos: A series of mobile processors developed by Samsung Electronics

RAM: Random Access Memory, a type of computer memory used for temporary storage of data

mAh: Milliampere-hour, a unit used to measure the capacity of a battery

