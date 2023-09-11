Keputusan Splatfest Pemimpin Terbaik dalam Splatoon 3

The results are in for the Best Leader Splatfest in Splatoon 3. Players had to choose between three idols – Shiver, Frye, and Big Man – and battle it out to earn points for their team. After an intense competition, Shiver emerged as the winner and was crowned the best leader.

In the Conch Shell category, Frye came out on top, having leveled up their Catalog the most. Big Man followed closely behind, with just a 1.79% difference, while Shiver lagged behind in this category. Despite having more members on her team, Shiver voters didn’t level up their Catalog as much as the others.

However, when it came to the votes, Shiver was the clear favorite among Splatoon 3 players. Shiver received a whopping 55.18% of the votes, while Big Man and Frye only managed to secure 27.09% and 17.73% respectively. This overwhelming support from the players contributed significantly to Shiver’s victory.

Shiver’s success was further solidified through the Clout categories. In the Open slot, Team Shiver won 33.51% of the matches, closely followed by Team Big Man with 33.36%. In the Pro category, Team Big Man proved their effectiveness, earning 35.35% of the wins, while Team Frye and Team Shiver fell behind with 34.82% and 29.83% respectively. The Tri-Color Battle was where Shiver excelled, securing 34.06% of the wins, with Big Man not too far behind at 33.46%.

Overall, Shiver earned an impressive 38 points, while Big Man trailed with 12 points and Team Frye earned a modest 7 points.

Now that the true best leader has been determined, Splatoon 3 players can continue battling it out and leveling up their Catalogs.

Source: Shacknews

