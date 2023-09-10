Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Kluster 12 Bintang Terzan yang Menakjubkan, seperti yang Dilihat oleh Teleskop Angkasa Hubble

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 10, 2023
Kluster 12 Bintang Terzan yang Menakjubkan, seperti yang Dilihat oleh Teleskop Angkasa Hubble

A new image captured by the Hubble Space Telescope reveals the breathtaking beauty of the Terzan 12 globular star cluster. Located in the constellation of Sagittarius within the Milky Way, this densely packed cluster demonstrates the impact of dust on astronomical observations.

To observe Terzan 12, scientists must look through clouds of dust and gas within our own galaxy. These interstellar dust particles scatter blue light, allowing only the redder wavelengths to reach Earth. As a result, different parts of the cluster appear redder than others along our line of sight, creating a stunning array of colors.

The image also showcases the various stages of stellar development. While the youngest stars are typically hot and emit a bright blue light, the hottest blue stars in this image are actually situated in front of or behind the cluster, rather than within it. Terzan 12 consists primarily of older stars that have cooled as they aged, emitting a red light.

Globular star clusters like Terzan 12 are of great interest to astronomers due to their age. The level of heavy elements present in these clusters can reveal valuable information about their formation. In the early universe, the majority of elements were hydrogen and helium. Heavy elements, such as metals, were created through fusion within stars and introduced later. Globular clusters often contain stars with low levels of heavy elements, indicating their antiquity.

The Hubble Space Telescope’s image of the Terzan 12 cluster provides a captivating glimpse into the complex interaction between stars and dust. It serves as a reminder of the intricate beauty and scientific significance found within our universe.

Sumber:

– NASA
- ITU
– ESA/Hubble
– Roger Cohen (RU)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Kepentingan Merekabentuk Ruang Digital yang Menarik untuk Bank

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Pengawal Selia Eropah Memaksa Apple Menggunapakai Pengecasan USB-C dalam iPhone Terbaru

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologi

Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus Revolusioner

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kamu terlepas

Berita

YouTuber Bawa Aliran ASMR ke Tahap Baharu dengan Video Parodi

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Teknologi

Kepentingan Merekabentuk Ruang Digital yang Menarik untuk Bank

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Teknologi

Pengawal Selia Eropah Memaksa Apple Menggunapakai Pengecasan USB-C dalam iPhone Terbaru

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Berita

Ekspedisi helikopter mengesahkan air suam mencairkan Glasier Totten dari bawah

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen