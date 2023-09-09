Sea of ​​Stars: Pengembaraan RPG Nostalgia dengan Seni Menakjubkan dan Pertarungan yang Menglibatkan

Sea of Stars, developed by Sabotage Studio, is a modern-day SNES-style RPG that captures the essence of classic 16-bit games with its pixel art, turn-based combat, and captivating soundtrack. The game takes players on a nostalgic journey filled with stunning visuals and a battle system that combines elements from Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG.

One of the standout features of Sea of Stars is its gorgeous pixel art, reminiscent of beloved classics like Secret of Mana and Chrono Trigger. The attention to detail is remarkable, with flowing water, swaying leaves, and expressive character sprites that bring the game world to life. Each new location is a visual delight, and exploring them is a joyous experience.

The game’s areas and dungeons are intricately designed, filled with secrets, puzzles, and treasure chests. The absence of random encounters allows players to see potential opponents as they explore, adding a strategic element to the gameplay. The turn-based battle system offers a mix of traditional attacks, skills, and combo moves, with timed button presses adding extra depth to combat. The highlight of the combat is the lock system, where players can prevent powerful enemy attacks by using the right combination of moves.

Sea of Stars’ captivating soundtrack, featuring tracks composed by Yasunori Mitsuda (known for his work on Chrono Trigger), elevates the overall experience. The music perfectly complements the gameplay and adds to the immersion.

However, the game’s main drawback lies in its slow-paced story. The narrative starts off slowly, with generic story beats and lengthy conversations that can feel tedious. Grammatical errors in the text also detract from the storytelling. However, the story does eventually pick up and takes some interesting twists and turns.

Despite its storytelling shortcomings, Sea of Stars offers a focused and nostalgic RPG experience. It may not reach the status of classics like Chrono Trigger, but it comes close enough to provide an enjoyable journey for RPG enthusiasts.

