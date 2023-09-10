Mangkuk Tandas Ultra Licin Baharu Boleh Merevolusikan Kebersihan Bilik Mandi

Scientists at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, have developed an innovative ultra-slippery toilet bowl that could potentially replace porcelain and ceramic toilet bowls in the future. This revolutionary design makes it impossible for anything to stick to the surface, providing numerous benefits in terms of cleanliness and water usage.

The ultra-slippery toilet bowl is 3D-printed using materials that have a natural ability to repel complex fluids and viscoelastic solids. In a video featured by New Scientist, it is demonstrated how almost nothing can adhere to the bowl, even after multiple uses and abrasion with sandpaper. This breakthrough is a significant achievement, as materials with these anti-stick properties are often sensitive to mechanical abrasion.

Besides maintaining cleanliness, one of the key advantages of this ultra-slippery toilet bowl is the potential for reduced water usage. Since nothing sticks to the bowl, less water is required for flushing. This technology, known as the abrasion-resistant super-slippery flush toilet (ARSFT), has the potential to address water conservation concerns and enhance bathroom hygiene.

While it is unlikely that this material will completely replace existing toilet bowl materials, the scientists’ achievement showcases the progress made in this field. In the future, this ultra-slippery material could be explored for applications beyond household toilets, including use in lunar toilets. The possibilities for improved hygiene and resource efficiency are promising, and further research and development in this area will be fascinating to observe.

