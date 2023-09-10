Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Samsung Menawarkan Diskaun Sehingga $1,200 dan Naik Taraf Storan Percuma untuk Galaxy Z Fold 5

ByRobert Andrew

September 10, 2023
Samsung Menawarkan Diskaun Sehingga $1,200 dan Naik Taraf Storan Percuma untuk Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung continues to provide incredible savings for its customers following the release of its new flagship phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In addition to previous promotions, the company now offers a deal that potentially surpasses all others: up to $1,200 off the phone’s price, along with a free storage upgrade. Additionally, customers have the option to add a Galaxy Watch 6 for only $99.

The primary discount comes through Samsung’s trade-in program, which provides instant savings. Currently, customers can receive the full $1,200 off by trading in select phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is the largest discount offered thus far. However, other phones, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Fold 3, S22 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro, also have significant trade-in values, ranging from $600 to $1,000 off.

It is important to note that the trade-in discount is immediately reflected in the price at the time of purchase. Samsung only requires customers to send in their trade-in device later to verify its condition. This trade-in program is regarded as one of the best in the industry, offering substantial savings.

Additionally, Samsung doubles the initial 256GB storage capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to 512GB at no extra cost. This represents an additional savings of $120 in conjunction with the trade-in discount.

To further entice customers to invest in its ecosystem, Samsung offers bundle deals. By adding the Galaxy Watch 6 to the Fold 5 order, customers can enjoy a $250 discount, bringing the price down to $99. There are also other discounted options available, including $230 off a Tab S9 and $180 off Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Taking all the discounts into account, the total savings on a Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB storage amounts to $1,320. This deal presents an exceptional opportunity to purchase the latest foldable device at a significantly reduced price.

Source: The original source of the information is not specified.

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Kepentingan Merekabentuk Ruang Digital yang Menarik untuk Bank

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Pengawal Selia Eropah Memaksa Apple Menggunapakai Pengecasan USB-C dalam iPhone Terbaru

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologi

Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus Revolusioner

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kamu terlepas

Berita

YouTubers Take the ASMR Trend to New Levels with Parody Videos

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Teknologi

Kepentingan Merekabentuk Ruang Digital yang Menarik untuk Bank

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Teknologi

Pengawal Selia Eropah Memaksa Apple Menggunapakai Pengecasan USB-C dalam iPhone Terbaru

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Berita

Ekspedisi helikopter mengesahkan air suam mencairkan Glasier Totten dari bawah

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen