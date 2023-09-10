Samsung Menawarkan Diskaun Sehingga $1,200 dan Naik Taraf Storan Percuma untuk Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung continues to provide incredible savings for its customers following the release of its new flagship phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. In addition to previous promotions, the company now offers a deal that potentially surpasses all others: up to $1,200 off the phone’s price, along with a free storage upgrade. Additionally, customers have the option to add a Galaxy Watch 6 for only $99.

The primary discount comes through Samsung’s trade-in program, which provides instant savings. Currently, customers can receive the full $1,200 off by trading in select phones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is the largest discount offered thus far. However, other phones, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Fold 3, S22 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro, also have significant trade-in values, ranging from $600 to $1,000 off.

It is important to note that the trade-in discount is immediately reflected in the price at the time of purchase. Samsung only requires customers to send in their trade-in device later to verify its condition. This trade-in program is regarded as one of the best in the industry, offering substantial savings.

Additionally, Samsung doubles the initial 256GB storage capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to 512GB at no extra cost. This represents an additional savings of $120 in conjunction with the trade-in discount.

To further entice customers to invest in its ecosystem, Samsung offers bundle deals. By adding the Galaxy Watch 6 to the Fold 5 order, customers can enjoy a $250 discount, bringing the price down to $99. There are also other discounted options available, including $230 off a Tab S9 and $180 off Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Taking all the discounts into account, the total savings on a Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 512GB storage amounts to $1,320. This deal presents an exceptional opportunity to purchase the latest foldable device at a significantly reduced price.

