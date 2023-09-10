Kemas Kini One UI 5.1.1 Kini Tersedia untuk Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung has recently released the One UI 5.1.1 update for several of its foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Flip3. Now, this update is also rolling out for the Galaxy Z Fold2, starting with units locked to T-Mobile and Sprint’s networks in the US.

The One UI 5.1.1 update brings various improvements and bug fixes to the Galaxy Z Fold2. It includes the latest Android security patch level, which is updated to August 2023 with the new firmware version F916USQU4KWH7. Users can manually check for the update by going to the Settings menu, then selecting Software Update on their Fold2 devices.

This update is expected to be released for the Galaxy Z Fold2 on other networks in the near future, ensuring that all users can benefit from the latest enhancements and security measures. It is recommended for Galaxy Z Fold2 users to install this update to optimize their device’s performance and secure it against potential threats.

Maklumat tambahan:

The One UI 5.1.1 update aims to improve overall user experience by introducing new features and enhancements to Samsung’s foldable smartphones. Along with the latest Android security patch, this update may include performance optimizations, UI tweaks, and additional functionalities specific to the Galaxy Z Fold2.

Samsung is committed to delivering timely updates to its devices, ensuring that users can benefit from the latest software advancements and security improvements. It is recommended for Galaxy Z Fold2 users to regularly check for updates and install them promptly to keep their devices up to date and protected.

As more users receive the One UI 5.1.1 update on their Galaxy Z Fold2, they can expect improved stability, smoother performance, and a more secure mobile experience. With continuous updates and support, Samsung aims to provide its customers with a reliable and enjoyable foldable smartphone experience.

By keeping their devices updated, Galaxy Z Fold2 users can make the most of their foldable phones and unlock the full potential of their unique functionalities. Whether it’s multitasking, gaming, or enjoying multimedia content, the One UI 5.1.1 update brings enhancements that further enhance the capabilities of the Galaxy Z Fold2.