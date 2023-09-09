Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Spesifikasi dan Ciri Kamera Dikhabarkan

Rumors and speculation about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have been circulating online, generating excitement among smartphone enthusiasts. As the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to bring significant improvements and new features.

According to a recent leak from a now-deleted X profile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with a 48-megapixel sensor with 5x zoom. This is a departure from the initial plan of having a 50-megapixel sensor with 10x zoom, which was reportedly abandoned due to concerns about image output quality.

Additionally, there have been reports suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor. This sensor would be an upgraded version of the ISOCELL HP2 sensor found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is said to have 200 million pixels in a 1/1.3 optical format with 0.6-micron pixels.

In terms of display, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO display. It may also see a change in design with titanium frames replacing the previous aluminum bodies. The device is rumored to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery for long-lasting power.

As for the operating system, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to run on Android 14-based One UI 6, providing users with the latest software experience. In terms of processing power, the device is expected to be powered by either Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 SoC or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, although official announcements have not been made yet.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, its predecessor, features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It boasts a 200-megapixel primary wide sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel sensors with telephoto lenses on the rear, along with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is not expected to be released until 2024, the leaks and rumors have given us a glimpse into the potential camera specifications and features of the device. Samsung fans will certainly be eagerly awaiting its arrival to see how it stacks up against its predecessors and competitors.

Sources: Gizmochina, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications