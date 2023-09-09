Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Foto Langsung dan Butiran Spesifikasi Didedahkan melalui Pensijilan TENAA

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has made an appearance at the TENAA certification authority, providing live photos and additional details about its specifications. The phone’s design closely resembles its flagship counterparts.

According to the TENAA listing, the Galaxy S23 FE measures 158.0 x 76.5 x 8.2mm and weighs 210 grams – making it a compact device. As expected, it features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and includes an under-display fingerprint reader. It is capable of displaying 16 million colors with an 8-bit color depth.

In terms of performance, rumors suggest that the S23 FE will be available with either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or an Exynos 2200 chipset, depending on the market. The device certified by TENAA appears to be equipped with a Snapdragon chip, featuring an octa-core CPU configuration clocked at 2.99 GHz. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and storage options of either 128GB or 256GB.

Camera-wise, the S23 FE will boast a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens (presumably offering 3x optical zoom), and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, there will be a 10MP selfie camera. The phone will also pack a 4370mAh battery, most likely supporting 25W charging. It is expected to run on Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is shaping up to be a powerful and feature-rich device with an attractive design. With its imminent release expected in September, enthusiasts and Samsung fans will soon be able to get their hands on this highly anticipated smartphone.

