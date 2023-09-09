Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Spesifikasi dan Reka Bentuk Dikhabarkan

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is poised to be the next Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S23 series. A recent report reveals that the handset has been spotted on the TENAA website, hinting at an imminent launch and unveiling key specifications and design elements.

According to the images found on the site, the Galaxy S23 FE appears in a black color variant and follows a similar design language as its predecessor. The back panel features a vertical arrangement of three separate circular camera units in the top left corner. Additionally, the front camera is placed as a center-aligned hole-punch unit at the top of the display.

The listing on the TENAA website suggests that the Galaxy S23 FE may boast a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or an Exynos 2200 SoC, alongside 8GB of RAM. Storage options may include 128GB or 256GB variants, with the device operating on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. As for the front camera, it could sport a 10-megapixel sensor.

Battery-wise, the smartphone is expected to house a 4,370mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. In terms of dimensions, it will measure approximately 158.0mm x 76.5mm x 8.2mm and weigh around 210 grams.

Previous reports suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE will be launched alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and other FE products in the fourth quarter of 2023. In terms of pricing, the handset is rumored to be priced at under Rs. 60,000 in India, with the 128GB and 256GB storage variants listed at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively.

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE draws near, fans eagerly await the official unveiling of its features and specifications.

