Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Reka Bentuk dan Spesifikasi Bocor

Recent leaks and rumors suggest that Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S23 FE 5G. The device has now made an appearance on the TENAA certification platform, offering a glimpse into its design and specifications.

The leaked images show the potential design of the Galaxy S23 FE 5G. The smartphone is seen in a black color, similar to the flagship Galaxy S23. The presence of antenna lines on the frame suggests that the device could have a metallic side. On the back, there is a triple camera setup, accompanied by an LED flash, which is rumored to support 3X optical magnification. The front of the phone is expected to feature a center-punch hole camera, similar to its predecessor.

Turning to the specifications, the leaked information suggests that the Galaxy S23 FE 5G may feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080p. The device is expected to be 8.2mm thick and weigh 210g. Under the hood, it could be powered by an octa-core chipset with a clock speed of up to 2.99GHz. The phone is rumored to come in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, both paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G will likely run on Android 13 and house a 4,370mAh battery with support for 25W charging. In terms of camera capability, the device is said to feature a 50MP + 12MP + 8MP rear camera setup and a 10MP front camera. Additionally, the phone may include an in-display fingerprint reader for enhanced security. Other expected features include a gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor.

For those unfamiliar with Samsung’s Fan Edition (FE) devices, they are known for offering a similar performance and specifications to the flagship series at a more affordable price, with certain compromises. However, Samsung has not yet revealed the release timeline for the Galaxy S23 FE 5G.

According to leaks from a notable tipster, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G may fall in the sub-Rs 55,000-60,000 price bracket, making it an attractive option for consumers seeking flagship features without the high price tag.

Sources: MyFixGuide, Twitter (Abhishek Yadav)