Desas-desus Nintendo Direct bertambah hebat dengan Rujukan Samar kepada Fungsi MATLAB

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
The internet is abuzz with speculation about an upcoming Nintendo Direct, despite no official announcement from Nintendo. While most rumors are unsubstantiated, one prediction has gained attention from fans. The prediction comes from a user known as “Pyoro” who has a history of accurate leaks. Pyoro cryptically stated that fans of a certain MATLAB function will be happy with the upcoming Direct.

Though the reference to a MATLAB function may seem obscure to some, it has sparked speculation among internet sleuths. MATLAB is a programming and numeric computing platform widely used by scientists, engineers, and mathematicians. The specific function mentioned by Pyoro is “fzero”.

Given that Nintendo has not confirmed a Direct presentation for September, it is important to approach these rumors with caution. Additionally, there is no indication that a new F-Zero game or any related content is on the horizon. However, it is worth noting that Pyoro has been accurate in the past and their cryptic reference has piqued the curiosity of fans.

As always, it is best to wait for official announcements from Nintendo before getting too excited about potential new releases. Only time will tell if the rumors surrounding a major Nintendo Direct and a possible F-Zero announcement hold any truth.

