An anonymous source has revealed that Apple may be discontinuing its lineup of silicone accessories, in addition to retiring its leather cases, at its upcoming “Wonderlust” event where the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will be announced. This transition away from silicone is said to be a gradual process, with existing models not being refreshed with new color options.

The move from silicone to more environmentally friendly materials aligns with Apple’s commitment to sustainability. The company currently sells a variety of accessories made from silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer materials, such as iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and AirTag accessories.

Shifting away from rubber and fluoroelastomer would present a bigger challenge compared to the transition from leather. These materials are commonly used in popular and affordable Apple Watch bands. Therefore, the switch is expected to be more gradual.

Apple is rumored to introduce a new material called “FineWoven” for premium iPhone cases with the iPhone 15 lineup. This material has been described as an “imitation leather” and “Magsafe environmental protection cloth leather.” Additionally, there have been reports of a new Apple Watch band style featuring a magnetic clasp design, made from the same woven material as the FineWoven cases.

The new band is expected to be priced at $99, matching the cost of the Braided Solo Loop and offering a $50 saving compared to Apple’s Modern Buckle band.

The “Wonderlust” event is scheduled for September 12th at 10 a.m. PT. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for all the announcements, and find detailed information about the event and the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models in our dedicated guides.

(Source: MacRumors)

Note: This article is a summary based on a source article with the following main points: Apple may discontinue silicone accessories, the transition will be gradual for environmental reasons, “FineWoven” material will be used for premium iPhone cases, and a new Apple Watch band style is expected. The source article can be found at undisclosed URL.