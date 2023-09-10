RTX untuk menganjurkan Panggilan Pelabur untuk Kemas Kini tentang Pratt & Whitney GTF Fleet

RTX, the world’s largest aerospace and defense company, has announced that it will be hosting an investor call on September 11th at 8:30 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to provide an update on the impact to the Pratt & Whitney GTF fleet resulting from a rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts.

During the call, RTX will discuss both the operational and financial impacts associated with this matter. The conference call will be webcast live on the company’s website, rtx.com, and will also be available for replay after it concludes. In addition, a presentation corresponding to the call will be available for download prior to the call.

RTX, which consists of Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon, is dedicated to pushing the limits of technology and science in order to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With over 180,000 global employees, the company is at the forefront of advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions.

The rare condition in the powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts has prompted this update, as it has had an impact on the Pratt & Whitney GTF fleet. By addressing this issue and providing transparency through the investor call, RTX aims to keep its stakeholders informed and mitigate any potential challenges.

For more information, please contact the media team at 202.384.2474 or the investor relations team at 781.522.5123.

Definisi:

– RTX: The world’s largest aerospace and defense company.

– Pratt & Whitney GTF fleet: The fleet of engines manufactured by Pratt & Whitney that utilize the Geared Turbofan (GTF) technology.

– Powdered metal: A material made by pulverizing metal into a fine powder form, often used in manufacturing processes.

– Investor call: A conference call hosted by a company to provide updates and information to its investors.

