Bethesda Game Studios is hoping to regain its reputation with the release of their highly anticipated sci-fi game, “Starfield.” The developer’s previous releases, “Fallout 76” and “Fallout 4,” received mixed reviews and were criticized for deviating from the franchise’s roots. With “Starfield,” Bethesda aims to be known for creating captivating open worlds that beg to be explored.

Set in a future where humanity has settled the stars, “Starfield” is an open-world RPG that follows the player as they join Constellation, the last group of space explorers, in unraveling a mystery involving artifacts of unknown origin. While the story is not the main focus of the game, the world itself takes center stage. With over 1,000 worlds to explore, most of which are procedurally generated, players can expect to find interesting areas and carefully crafted cities to get lost in.

However, not all of the worlds in “Starfield” are populated, with many being barren rocks with only resources to scan and gather. The game aims to strike a balance between realism and fun, allowing players to choose how they want to play. It encourages a sense of wonder and curiosity, inviting players to explore and take in the vastness of space.

“Starfield” does have some issues, such as a clunky inventory system and limited storage space. Bugs, though relatively few in such a massive game, are still present. However, the game’s scope, ambition, and attention to detail make it incomparable to other similar titles. Players looking for a more linear or streamlined experience may not find “Starfield” to their liking, as it rewards patience and offers a slower pace.

Despite its flaws, “Starfield” sets a new standard for open-world RPG and sci-fi games. Bethesda has achieved their goal of creating The Space Game. The game is available for $89.99 on Xbox and PC, with a free download for Game Pass subscribers.

Source: The Canadian Press (no URL provided)