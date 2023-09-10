Kit Xbox 360 Mega Bloks: Perjalanan Nostalgia Menuruni Lorong Memori Permainan

Microsoft and Mattel have collaborated to create a unique tribute to the iconic Xbox 360 system. The result is the Xbox 360 Mega Bloks kit, set to be released exclusively at Target on October 8, 2023. This kit aims to give gamers and collectors an opportunity to relive the glory days of Halo 3 and the famous white Xbox 360.

The Xbox 360 Mega Bloks kit is a gamer’s dream, with over 1,300 finely produced parts that allow fans to build a 3/4 scale model of the vintage Xbox 360. But the nostalgia doesn’t end there. The kit also includes parts for building a wireless controller, a portable hard drive, and a Halo 3-inspired game casing.

One of the standout features of this kit is the attention to detail. Every piece faithfully replicates the classic game system, from the console lights to the removable drive and interactive internals. Putting the Halo 3 disc into the console even lights up the motherboard, adding an extra touch of fun.

While the Xbox 360 kit may be a collector’s dream come true, it’s important to note that it is not a functioning system. The contents of the kit are secrets, adding an element of suspense for builders. The inclusion of an authentic diorama of the Xbox 360 in the package is likely to please both gamers and collectors alike.

The Xbox 360 Mega Bloks kit is priced at $149.99 and is exclusively available at Target. Pre-orders for this special edition sold out quickly, but fans will have a chance to purchase it when it officially launches on October 8, 2023. This kit is a unique and beloved addition to the world of gaming collectibles, appealing to those with a strong appreciation for Microsoft’s gaming legacy. It also makes for a great gift for individuals who enjoy crafting elaborate and nostalgic masterpieces.

Sources: Gizchina