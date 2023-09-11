Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Xiaomi akan Melancarkan Redmi Note 13 Series dengan Kamera 200MP dan Pengecasan Pantas

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Xiaomi akan Melancarkan Redmi Note 13 Series dengan Kamera 200MP dan Pengecasan Pantas

Xiaomi is gearing up to release the next generation of its popular Redmi Note series, the Redmi Note 13 series, in October in the Chinese market. Recent leaks and certifications suggest that the upcoming smartphones will come with exciting features and specifications.

According to well-known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the Redmi Note 13 series will consist of three models, all of which will come with a 1.5K resolution display. These devices are also rumored to have certified eye-protection screens, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience for users.

One standout feature revealed by the leakster is the inclusion of a 200MP camera setup on all three models. Additionally, one of the smartphones in the series, likely the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, is expected to support 120W fast charging. The remaining two models, the vanilla Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro, will reportedly offer 67W fast charging. The devices will also pack substantial battery capacities, with the Note 13 and Note 13 Pro rumored to have 5120mAh packs, while the Pro+ model may feature a slightly smaller 5000mAh unit.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Pro+ have been spotted on certifications websites, which disclosed some additional details. The Pro+ variant is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, while the Note 13 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.

All three models will sport a triple rear camera setup, with the 200MP sensor as the primary shooter. It will be accompanied by an 8MP camera and a 2MP lens. The smartphones are expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As the release of the Redmi Note 13 series approaches, Xiaomi is likely to start teasing the devices and revealing more information about their features and capabilities in the coming days.

Sumber:
– Digital Chat Station (leakster)
– TENAA certification website

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Kepentingan Merekabentuk Ruang Digital yang Menarik untuk Bank

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Pengawal Selia Eropah Memaksa Apple Menggunapakai Pengecasan USB-C dalam iPhone Terbaru

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologi

Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus Revolusioner

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Kamu terlepas

Teknologi

Kepentingan Merekabentuk Ruang Digital yang Menarik untuk Bank

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Teknologi

Pengawal Selia Eropah Memaksa Apple Menggunapakai Pengecasan USB-C dalam iPhone Terbaru

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Berita

Ekspedisi helikopter mengesahkan air suam mencairkan Glasier Totten dari bawah

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus Revolusioner

September 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen