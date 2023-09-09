Reddit Membenarkan Pengguna Menterjemah Siaran ke Berbilang Bahasa

Reddit, the popular online social discussion platform, has introduced a new feature that allows users to translate posts into eight different languages. This feature is available on Reddit’s iOS and Android apps, as well as on the web for logged-out users.

The languages that posts can be translated into are English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, and Swedish. Users can simply click on the “translate” button at the top of a post and choose their preferred language. This feature aims to make Reddit more accessible and inclusive for users from different parts of the world.

Furthermore, Reddit is also testing translations for comments on its iOS and Android apps. This means that soon, users will be able to have multilingual conversations on Reddit.

In addition to these translation features, Reddit has made updates to its website for logged-out users. The new changes include a more consistent and faster web experience, making it easier for people who are not logged in to browse and connect with relevant communities and conversations.

Overall, these updates are part of Reddit’s efforts to improve the user experience for both logged-in and logged-out users. By offering translations and enhancing the website’s functionality, Reddit aims to create a more inclusive and engaging platform for its diverse user base.

