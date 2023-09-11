Memecah Teka-teki Quordle: Petunjuk dan Petua untuk 11 September

Do you enjoy testing your word-solving skills? Quordle puzzles can be quite challenging, but it’s always rewarding when you crack the code. Today’s Quordle puzzle, number 595, is no exception. It may seem daunting at first glance, but fear not! We have some helpful hints and clues that will make the task easier.

First and foremost, be aware that all four Quordle words in today’s puzzle contain repeated letters. While this might sound intimidating, there are other tricks and strategies that can assist you. Look out for uncommon letters and keep in mind that the words themselves are also uncommon.

To tackle the puzzle effectively, we suggest focusing on finding the letters first before arranging them. This approach will give you a solid foundation to work with.

Now, let’s dive into the clues for today’s words:

1. Word 1 clue: Remove further or different material from.

2. Word 2 clue: A desire for more food, money, power, etc. than you really need.

3. Word 3 clue: To put something on or in front of something to hide or protect it.

4. Word 4 clue: A device that measures the amount of something that is used.

Using these clues in conjunction with the hints provided earlier will give you a winning strategy to conquer today’s puzzle. But if you’re in need of an immediate solution, scroll down below.

And now, for the answer to today’s Quordle puzzle, for those who are daring enough to continue:

1. RECUT

2. GREED

3. PENUTUP

4. METER

We hope these hints and clues have helped you solve the puzzle and maintain your winning streak. Happy Quordling!

Definisi:

– Quordle: A word puzzle that requires solving and arranging words based on given hints and clues.

– Hints: Guidance or information provided to assist in solving a puzzle.

– Clues: Pieces of evidence or pointers that lead to the solution of a puzzle.

Sumber:

– Quordle 595 answer for September 11