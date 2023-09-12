Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Teknologi

Kejayaan dalam Bahan Penebat Topologi Memegang Potensi untuk Elektronik Termaju dan Pengkomputeran Kuantum

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 12, 2023
Kejayaan dalam Bahan Penebat Topologi Memegang Potensi untuk Elektronik Termaju dan Pengkomputeran Kuantum

A recent breakthrough in the field of topological insulator materials could have significant implications for advanced electronics and quantum computing, according to researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Topological insulator materials are a new phase of material that possess insulating properties internally while exhibiting conductive properties on their surface. This unique characteristic makes them highly desirable for various applications, including quantum computing.

Using only an electric field, scientists at ORNL have successfully transformed a normal insulator into a magnetic topological insulator. This groundbreaking achievement allows electricity to flow freely across the material’s surface and edges without any energy dissipation, paving the way for the development of high-speed, low-power electronics.

The research, led by Mina Yoon of ORNL, holds promise for numerous practical applications. This includes next-generation electronics, spintronics, and quantum computing.

By inducing polarization switching of the ferroelectric substrate through the electric field, the researchers were able to create different magnetic and topological states within the material. This breakthrough in controlling quantum states could revolutionize the field of electronics and computing.

The findings have been published in the scientific journal 2D Materials under the title “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films”. The study was funded by the Basic Energy Sciences and the Quantum Science Center.

Sumber:

– “Non-volatile electric control of magnetic and topological properties of MnBi2Te4 thin films” by Wei Luo, Mao-Hua Du, Fernando A Reboredo, and Mina Yoon, 2D Materials

– Makmal Kebangsaan Oak Ridge (ORNL)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post yang berkaitan

Teknologi

Jepun Akan Membangunkan Enjin Roket Berbahan Api Metana untuk Pelancaran 2030

September 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologi

Jualan Discover Samsung: Dapatkan Samsung SmartThings Station dengan hanya $1!

September 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologi

Seni Menyucikan: Melepaskan Lebihan

September 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Curiosity Rover Merakam Panorama Menakjubkan Gediz Vallis Ridge di Marikh

September 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Membawa Keajaiban Kosmos kepada Kanak-kanak Kenya

September 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Peralihan Iklim Bersejarah Memainkan Peranan dalam Percampuran Awal Manusia

September 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Misi OSIRIS-REx NASA Kembali ke Bumi dengan Sampel Asteroid Bennu

September 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komen