Teknologi

Kebangkitan Tabiat Teka-teki Harian

ByGabriel Botha

September 9, 2023
In today’s fragmented and time-shifted TV landscape, it’s becoming harder to find water-cooler shows that everyone watches. However, the rise of social media and the popularity of daily puzzles have given people a new way to engage and discuss shared content. The puzzle phenomenon has gained momentum over the years, with Wordle being a standout hit in 2022.

Wordle, an indie game that was later acquired by The New York Times, gained popularity for its simplicity in sharing results without spoiling the answer for others. The NYT puzzles app, which now includes Wordle, crosswords, and Spelling Bee, has become a central hub for puzzle enthusiasts. The app has continued to expand, adding new puzzles like the daily Connections puzzle, where players divide a grid of words into related groups.

The Connections puzzle has generated some controversy, with opinions divided on its difficulty level and the randomness of its answers. Nevertheless, many enjoy the puzzle for its quick gameplay compared to others like the Spelling Bee. The app also offers other puzzles like Letter Boxed and Sudoku for those with different puzzle preferences.

Besides the daily puzzles, other games like the Box Office Game have gained popularity as well. This game challenges players to identify the top five movies from a specific weekend in history. It’s a test of movie knowledge and memory, with players revealing clues until they can figure out the correct answer.

Engaging with these daily puzzles and games has become a social activity in itself. Many puzzle enthusiasts enjoy sharing their results and discussing their experiences online. Social media platforms provide a space for users to connect and compare their scores, sparking conversations and friendly competition.

Overall, the popularity of daily puzzles and games has provided a new form of water-cooler entertainment for people in today’s digital age. These puzzles not only entertain but also bring people together through shared challenges and discussions.

Sumber: NPR

