Merekabentuk dan Merancang Penukaran Bangunan Bersejarah

In 2014, the design and planning director of City and Country took on the task of transforming the Donaldsons building in Edinburgh, Scotland. The building, which had been empty for several years, was a former school designed by William Henry Playfair and considered an iconic landmark in the city.

The design and planning director was attracted to the building because of its unique architectural features, such as turrets, domes, and tall windows. The opportunity to give the building a new lease of life and create homes for people was seen as a fantastic opportunity.

The design process proved to be more complicated than initially expected. Each wing of the building was different, requiring the design of every individual apartment to be done separately. The team spent weeks on-site, working with architects and interior designers to ensure that the layouts of each apartment worked and took advantage of the unique features of the building.

One of the challenges of the project was the building regulations and fire regulations that needed to be considered. The design had to fit within the existing structure of the building, which resulted in some oversized apartments and apartments with quirky features.

The aesthetic of the finished properties was a mix of old and new. The original plasterwork and windows were preserved, while modern comforts such as good bathrooms and kitchens were added. The design aimed to create a contrast between the historic architecture of the building and modern interior design.

In addition to the apartments, the conversion also included communal areas such as a chapel with stained glass windows, a beautiful entrance hall, and break-out spaces for communal use. The landscaping of the grounds was another major challenge, but the team worked with landscape gardeners to create a formal garden that complemented the building.

The project was well-received by the planners, who recognized the importance of finding a positive use for the building. The conversion of the Donaldsons building has not only preserved a piece of architectural history but also created a new community for future generations to enjoy.

Overall, the design and planning director found the project rewarding, despite the challenges of coordinating different specialist skills. The opportunity to save a historic building and give it a new lease of life was seen as a privilege.

