Procreate Dreams: Apl Animasi Generasi Seterusnya untuk iPad

Procreate, known for its exceptional creative applications, is launching a groundbreaking new app called Procreate Dreams. This innovative app is specifically designed for graphic artists who work extensively with animations, offering a feature-rich experience for professionals and user-friendly interface for beginners.

Procreate Dreams aims to revolutionize the creative process by allowing artists and graphic engineers to craft animations directly on their iPads. With seamless integration of drawing, cel animation, keyframing, and editing tasks, users can expect enhanced efficiency and speed in their creative pursuits.

One of the standout features of Procreate Dreams is its next-generation painting and compositing engine, which elevates the painting experience to new heights. Artists can now work on raster projects with resolutions scaling up to an impressive 1 million by 1 million pixels. Additionally, the app offers a multitude of layers, providing ample creative freedom.

Optimized for use with the Apple Pencil stylus, Procreate Dreams ensures minimal latency, capturing every stroke with precision. This results in exquisite digital artwork that truly emulates traditional painting techniques.

The app boasts a range of powerful features, including the ability to draw on the timeline with the Apple Pencil, allowing for quick selection and editing of content, tracks, or keyframes. Users can also take advantage of group drawings, track movement, content retiming, keyframe adjustments, and more.

Effortless navigation within the timeline makes it easy to add actions and seamlessly view animations. Procreate Dreams integrates seamlessly with files created in Procreate’s renowned digital illustration application, allowing for a seamless transition between different stages of the creative process.

Frame-by-frame animation is fully supported, featuring the innovative Flipbook feature for crafting short looping GIFs and intricate character animations. Onion skinning, an important 2D animation technique, is easily accessible with customizable options for backward and forward frames.

Procreate Dreams simplifies the keyframe process, allowing users to tap on a keyframe and precisely edit every property. Transitions can be finely tuned with the appropriate easing options.

With compatibility for 8K ProRes videos shot on Apple devices, Procreate Dreams enables post-production activities such as cropping, cutting, panning, and zooming with high-resolution video. The app also supports the handling of large files, accommodating 1TB files instantaneously.

To enhance the creative process even further, Procreate Dreams incorporates a powerful audio engine. Users can add voice-overs, atmospheric music, and compelling sound effects to infuse life into their animations and projects.

Procreate Dreams is set to make its debut on the Apple App Store on November 22 for a one-time payment of $19.99. This exciting launch promises to open up new possibilities for digital art and animation, empowering artists and creators to explore and express their creativity like never before.

Sumber:

– Procreate Dreams Press Release