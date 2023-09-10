The failure of crypto custodian Prime Trust over the summer exposed the risks and shortcomings associated with self-custody in the industry. Diogo Monica, CEO of Anchorage Digital, emphasized that the problem at Prime Trust was not related to the technology they used for custody but rather their lack of understanding and misuse of it, which proved to be fatal for a company solely dedicated to custody services.

Prime Trust found themselves locked out of their own “cold storage” wallets and lost access to millions of dollars in deposited assets. The company continued to store tokens in an old wallet despite purchasing a new solution from a digital asset security platform, resulting in the loss of these assets. The mistake was only discovered when a customer requested a large Ethereum withdrawal that Prime Trust could not fulfill.

Furthermore, Prime Trust compounded the problem by losing $6 million in client funds and $2 million from its own treasury due to investments in TerraLUNA, which collapsed in May 2022. Monica explained that it is impossible to separate Prime Trust’s custody problems from their misuse of client funds, highlighting the severity of their case.

The issues faced by Prime Trust shed light on a broader problem within the industry regarding custody. Monica noted that there has been a shortage of qualified custodians for years, leading many to resort to self-custody. Despite the emergence of more custodians, the industry still heavily relies on self-custody.

Regulators have started to address this issue by proposing rules that require investment advisers to segregate investor assets and work with qualified custodians, including for digital assets. Monica, whose company Anchorage became the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, believes that existing custodian rules from traditional finance can help protect client funds in the crypto industry.

To further mitigate risks, Monica suggests that future regulations should focus on defining digital assets, which would facilitate the involvement of more custodians in the space. Currently, the lack of clear definitions hampers the application of existing rules.

The failure of Prime Trust serves as a cautionary tale for the crypto industry, highlighting the need for qualified custodians and proper oversight to ensure the security and protection of client funds.