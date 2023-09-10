Dennis Austin, Pencipta Bersama Perisian PowerPoint, Meninggal Dunia pada usia 76 tahun

Dennis Austin, the co-creator of the PowerPoint software that has been used by millions for the past 36 years, has passed away at the age of 76. The cause of his death was lung cancer that had spread to his brain, according to The Washington Post.

Austin’s contribution to the world of technology cannot be understated. Along with his partner Robert Gaskins, he developed PowerPoint in 1985, revolutionizing the way people create and deliver presentations. PowerPoint quickly became the go-to software for professionals, educators, and students alike, offering a user-friendly platform for visually engaging slideshows.

Austin’s vision for PowerPoint was to provide a tool that would empower individuals to effectively communicate their ideas in a clear and concise manner. His creation proved to be a game-changer, as PowerPoint became a staple in boardrooms, classrooms, and conference halls around the globe.

Since its inception, PowerPoint has evolved and improved, adding new features and functionalities to cater to the changing needs of its users. The software has remained a dominant force in the presentation landscape, despite the introduction of competing platforms.

Dennis Austin’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through the continued use and development of PowerPoint. His innovative spirit and dedication to enhancing communication have left an indelible mark on the world.

Sumber:

The Washington Post