Perdana Menteri Narendra Modi Mengunjungi Pusat Media Antarabangsa dan Pameran Bazar Kraf

ByGabriel Botha

September 10, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the International Media Centre (IMC) and the ‘Crafts Bazaar’ exhibition at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The IMC’s ground floor hall was beautifully decorated with G20 logos, highlighting the theme of the summit – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which means “One Earth. One Family. One Future.”

During his visit, the Prime Minister also explored the Digital India Pavilion at the Bharat Mandapam.

Aside from his visit to the International Media Centre and the exhibition, PM Modi has been engaging in bilateral talks with several world leaders who have gathered for the 18th two-day G20 Summit in Delhi. Among the leaders he met were French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of Comoros and African Union Azali Assoumani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to President Emmanuel Macron, India, as the host and President of the G20 Summit, has made remarkable efforts to advocate for unity and peace in the world.

