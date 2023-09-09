Telefon (2) Kemas Kini Perisian: Ciri dan Penambahbaikan Baharu

A new update has been released for the Nothing Phone (2) smartphone, bringing new features and improvements to enhance the user experience. The update, identified as Nothing OS 2.0.3, includes various enhancements and installs the latest Android security patch released in August 2023.

Ciri-ciri Baru

The Nothing OS 2.0.3 update introduces several new features to the Phone (2). One notable addition is the Compass widget, which provides detailed navigation information when placed on the Home screen. Additionally, a new user interface has been implemented to indicate when the device is in pocket mode.

Furthermore, the update brings support for Zomato in the Glyph Program, allowing users to integrate Zomato services into the Glyph interface. It also enhances the OTG capabilities of the device, improving its compatibility with external devices.

Penambahbaikan dan Pembaikan Bug

Alongside the new features, the Nothing OS 2.0.3 update includes several improvements and bug fixes. The update enhances the screen recorder capture resolution, haptic feedback, NFC stability, and Bluetooth connection stability in various scenarios. Minor UI adjustments have also been made, improving the overall user interface.

Updating the Phone (2)

Owners of the Nothing Phone (2) should automatically receive a notification for the latest update. However, users can manually check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > System update > Download and Install.

Sumber:

