Digital Core REIT, a Singapore-listed data centre REIT, has announced a board reshuffle with the appointment of a new chairman and chief financial officer (CFO). David Lucey, previously a non-executive director, will take over the chairman role from Jeff Tapley, who is leaving the board to become the chief commercial officer with the REIT’s sponsor, Digital Realty. Dave Craft, vice president for acquisitions with Digital Realty, will assume the position of CFO. Serene Nah, managing director and head of Asia Pacific for Digital Realty, will also join Digital Core REIT’s board as a non-executive director.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, a Hong Kong developer, has announced the retirement of Wu Xiang-dong, an independent, non-executive director of the company. Wu, a former executive with China Fortune Land Development and China Resources Land, joined the board in 2019 to strengthen ties with mainland China’s state-owned sector.

Alibaba Group’s former CEO and chairman, Daniel Zhang, is set to leave the company entirely after being redesignated as head of its cloud services division back in June. This follows a series of top-level reshuffles at Alibaba.

Max Tang has joined smart parking specialist HyperPark Ltd in Shanghai as its chief commercial officer. Tang brings with him six years of experience at Sino-Ocean Group and previous roles at KaiLong Real Estate and Goodman Group in Shanghai.

Komi Rajdev has been appointed as the general manager for group sustainability at Kuok Group in Singapore. Rajdev joins the holding company after more than three years with Moody’s Investors Service in Singapore, where she worked in the ESG Relationship Management team for Asia Pacific.

JLL has appointed Farazia Basarah as the country head for Indonesia, replacing James Allan, who was recently named CEO for JLL Middle East and Africa. Basarah, who has been with JLL for 12 years, previously served as head of logistics and industrial, based in Jakarta.

Ruben Koh has joined Savills as co-head of international residential sales in its Singapore business. This comes two months after Savills hired Adrian Lim as head of the company’s International Residential Services team in Singapore.

Pavillon Holdings, a Singapore-listed company, has announced the retirement of its chief operating officer, Kok Nyong Patt. The company has also appointed Bai Yun as an executive director on its board, with Bai Yun previously serving as chief people officer and human resources director for the company’s hospitality business.

